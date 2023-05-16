3 White Sox players the fans have already lost their patience with
2. Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn used to be a fan favorite but most people are losing patience.
Lance Lynn has been atrocious. There is nothing good that has come from his season up to this point in the year.
Lynn used to be an elite pitcher in this league. In fact, the first year he was with the Chicago White Sox saw him come in third place for the American League Cy Young Award.
So far here in 2023, however, he has been anything but elite. He kind of looks like how Dallas Keuchel looked before he was DFA'd in 2022. Lynn will naturally get more respect from everyone though because he is a fan favorite. Right or wrong, that's the way it is.
Fans, although they have loved Lynn for a few years now, no longer appreciate him. That is what happens when you don't play well. It is unfortunate but that's the way it goes sometimes.