3 White Sox players the organization has too much faith in right now
The Chicago White Sox have too much faith in these players right now.
Andrew Benintendi was a major mistake for this Chicago White Sox team
The Chicago White Sox overrated Andrew Benintendi when they gave him the richest contract in the history of the franchise.
That speaks more to how cheap the White Sox are than Benintendi but he isn't even worth the 75 million that he is going to have when the deal is done.
The White Sox wanted him when he was coming out of Arkansas but the Boston Red Sox beat them to him in the draft. He was great for them during his tenure there.
He was even decent with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees as well but things fell south when he came to the White Sox. He is usually a good hitter and decent with his glove but he was awful with both during his first season on the South Side.
In 2023, a year in which everyone was awful, he slashed .262/.326/.356 for an OPS of .682. He hit five home runs and had 45 RBIs with 72 runs scored. His WAR of 0.2 is a great reflection of how underwhelming he was.
There is a chance that he will bounce back in his second year with the team if he is more comfortable with his situation. However, don't count on it.