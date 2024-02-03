3 White Sox players the organization has too much faith in right now
The Chicago White Sox have too much faith in these players right now.
Michael Kopech never reached his potential and now he is overrated
Michael Kopech was one of the prospects that came back from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade. He was considered to be an elite player in the making.
In 2021, on a very good White Sox team, Kopech was a great reliever. Putting him in the bullpen was the Sox's way of easing him back into action.
Now, it is clear that he isn't the starter we thought he'd become when they first acquired him. Whether they are looking at him as a starter or reliever in 2024, they are overrating him coming into the year.
He should not be someone that they believe is going to carry the load in the long term. If they can find a team that wants to acquire him for his potential, the White Sox should do whatever they can to make that deal happen.
Sadly, we feel this way about Kopech and the others mentioned on this list but it is the reality of the situation. It would be nice to be wrong about all of them but signs point to them all being major dissapointments.