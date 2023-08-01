3 White Sox players to DFA right after the trade deadline
The Chicago White Sox and all of Major League Baseball have seen the trade deadline come and go. There have been some big-time moves made across this league as the contenders prepare for big playoff runs while the bad teams stock up future assets to try and improve.
Unfortunately, the latter is what describes the White Sox as 2023 has been nothing short of a disaster. They were full-blown sellers this year and now the team looks completely different.
However, there were a few players that the White Sox didn't trade that they should have. A few of them should have been moved even if it was for basically nothing.
Now, it would be smart to DFA these players so that they can start building for the future. They should DFA these players right away following the deadline:
1. Yasmani Grandal
The Chicago White Sox don't need to have Yasmani Grandal anymore.
Yasmani Grandal was worth the money early in his contract. He was a stud when he was first putting on a White Sox uniform. That was a big reason they dominated in 2021.
Now, however, he is a shell of his former All-Star self. He can't catch well anymore and his bat has cooled off.
It is time for him to be DFA'd because the White Sox can give those innings to younger players trying to develop their skills.
All of a sudden, the White Sox have some good young catchers in the system. Playing them over Yasmani Grandal is smart so he should be let go now.
It would have been nice to see the White Sox win with Grandal but that is clearly not going to happen. Folks, however, should try to remember the good times.