3 White Sox players to trade following spring training
The Chicago White Sox are working hard this spring training. There are some players on the roster that are at the World Baseball Classic making their countries proud and some getting ready in Arizona with the rest of the organization.
As happens every spring, the White Sox are seeing some players take big steps this spring. A few of them are well-known and some of them are not.
There is always skepticism about getting too excited about what we see during the spring season but watching guys play well is better than guys playing poorly.
A few players have been so good that the White Sox might want to consider trading them before the 2023 season starts. There isn't enough room for everyone. These are three players to trade before spring is over:
1. Hanser Alberto
Hanser Alberto is a player that the White Sox should consider moving.
Hanser Alberto is with the White Sox on a minor-league deal. He is 30 years old and looking to stick with a team during the 2023 MLB season.
In his career, he has had stints with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. His best season came in 2019 with the Orioles as he played in a lot of games and had some really nice statistics.
So far this spring, he has been really good with the Sox. He has played himself into a chance at a roster spot with someone this year. If there is a team out there that is willing to take a chance on him because of how good he's been, the White Sox should take advantage.