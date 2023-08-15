3 White Sox players who are playing their way out of 2024 plans
2. Aaron Bummer
The Chicago White Sox should not bring back Aaron Bummer.
Honestly, Aaron Bummer should be DFA'd right now. He has no business pitching for the White Sox at this point.
They don't do what they need to do to help him win and he has been just horrible as a result. Seeing him succeed somewhere else shouldn't surprise you if it happens.
When he pitches for the White Sox right now, bad things happen. In his most recent appearance on Sunday afternoon, he was so bad that he gave up three runs, didn't record an out, and was removed from the game.
He played himself out of being a part of any plans this team has going forward. They are not going to be good in 2024 but they should see what they have in some younger players instead of watching Bummer go out there for another year.