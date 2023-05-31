3 White Sox players who are succeeding and two who are failing
3. Succeeding - Gavin Sheets
Gavin Sheets has been a great power hitter for the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox don't need Gavin Sheets to be Barry Bonds. They do, however, need him to be a solid power bat from the left side of the plate.
So far in 2023, he has been that. After some ups and downs to start his Major League career in 2021 and 2022, he seems to be a fixture on the team now.
He doesn't play every single day but it feels smart to have him in the lineup whenever a righty is on the opposing mound. He has a decent OPS and can hit large home runs in big moments.
For the role he is carving out for himself, you have to say that he has been succeeding. He does everything the White Sox needs him to do well.
Even his defense in right field has improved a little bit which is saying something considering it was terrible in 2022. To be honest, he is a better outfielder than first baseman at this point. Hopefully, either way, he continues to mash baseballs.