3 White Sox players who are succeeding and two who are failing
2. Failing - Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson hasn't been nearly as good for the White Sox in 2023.
Again, there are other players having worse years than Tim Anderson so far but he is failing for a variety of reasons. For one, he is looking for a big contract soon and it is going to be hard to justify that.
He is also decreasing his trade value while playing like this on a bad White Sox team. They are bad but they have a chance not to be and he is a reason why.
The fact that Tim has a negative WAR right now is very bad. He doesn't have a home run in over a year and his OPS is below .600.
This is a former Silver Slugger-winning batting title type of guy. He was the starting shortstop for the American League All-Stars literally last year.
It is just being brutally honest to say that Tim Anderson needs to be significantly better. We can only hope that he, along with Dylan Cease and others, can find what used to make them top players not only on the White Sox but in the entire league.