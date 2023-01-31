3 White Sox players who'll will be better in 2023 and 2 who won't
The Chicago White Sox were incredibly mediocre in 2022. Now, they are hoping to be a much better team again in 2023 which might be asking a lot.
In order to get better, there are some things that need to go right for them. If they don't have a little bit of luck, they won't be as good as they need to be.
One thing that they need to rely on is some players that weren't good in 2022 having bounce-back years in 2023.
There are a few of them that you can bet on to have good years and there are a few of them that might be a sunk cost. These are three players that should be better and two who won't be:
Better - Yoan Moncada
Expect Yoan Moncada to be a better player for the Chicago White Sox.
It might literally be impossible for Yoan Moncada to be as bad in 2023 as he was in 2022. He has all of the tools to be a great player but was only good in 2019 and 2021. Every other year has been a bust for him.
As of right now, we just have to hope that he proves to be one of those players that is good in odd-numbered years. That would mean that he gets back to form in 2023. They don't need Moncada to be the superstar that we were promised either. He just needs to be better than last year at this point.
The hope is that he doesn't begin the year injured because that set him off on the wrong foot in 2022. That wasn't an excuse for how bad he was but it is a sign that things might be able to improve for him again this year. Again, we can only hope he is good but it is impossible for him to be worse.