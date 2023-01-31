3 White Sox players who'll will be better in 2023 and 2 who won't
Not Better - Leury Garcia
Don't expect much from Leury Garcia for the White Sox this season.
Romy Gonzalez is set to be the starting second baseman for the Chicago White Sox in 2023. Lenyn Sosa is expected to be one of the options backing him up. Of course, that is not an ideal pair for a team trying to win the World Series based on things that they've said over the last few years.
The only good thing about that bit of information is that it means that they don't plan on using Leury Garcia at the position anymore. He is nothing more than a bench utility piece on this roster right now. Hopefully, that also means that he is the 6th man on the roster.
He is the longest tenured player on the roster which is a terrible thing to think about because he doesn't deserve that distinction. He would have gotten a Minor League deal with a chance to crack a roster if the White Sox didn't give him a multi-year extension following the 2021 season.
Tony La Russa was a big fan of his so he got the extension. Clearly, the White Sox are mostly an unserious organization with this guy. Don't expect him to be much better this year. We can just hope that he has a lot smaller of a role this year.