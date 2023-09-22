3 White Sox players who took an unfortunate step back in 2023
2. Andrew Benintendi
The White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi and he has been disappointing.
The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of disappointments over the year. One of them is their left fielder, Andrew Benintendi.
Over the off-season, the White Sox signed Benintendi to the richest contract in team history. Of course, that doesn't mean that he needs to be the best player in team history but it would have been nice to see him play even okay.
For one, they expected Benintendi to be a very good defensive outfielder and he hasn't. What makes him worse is that his bat has been as bad as it ever has in his MLB career.
This season, Benintendi is slashing .263/.329/.360 with an OPS of .689. He has only hit five home runs and has 45 RBIs and 71 runs scored with 13 stolen bases.
He has earned a 0.1 WAR which is pathetic for being the highest paid player in White Sox history. He took a big step back this season and now they have to be so mad that he is signed to the money he is for the length that he is.