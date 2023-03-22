3 White Sox players who won't make the Opening Day roster but will contribute in 2023
2. Adam Haseley
Adam Haseley will contribute to the White Sox big league team in 2023.
Haseley, 26, is similar to Reyes but does have some traits that differentiate him from his fellow outfielder.
The longtime Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has double-digit home run potential and is a lock to steal around 20 bases a year. He owns a career .270 batting average in 400+ minor league games and has always seemed to produce better in the minors than he does in the majors.
However, he is absolutely tearing the cover off of the ball for the White Sox in Spring Training this year, to the point where he's not going to be kept down in the minors for long.
In 16 spring games so far, Haseley is 14-for-30, good for a batting average of .467 which easily leads the entire White Sox roster. His 14 hits are tied with veteran infielder Hanser Alberto for the team lead as well.
He has displayed all of the traits the White Sox would be needing from a big league outfielder, as he has four doubles, five RBIs, and has already notched four stolen bases.
The aforementioned injury proneness from the regular outfielders for the Sox makes a Haseley sighting in the big leagues even more likely than it was after his red-hot spring showing. If he is able to keep this up, there is little doubt that he will crack the big leagues at some point in 2023.
Haseley is not on the 40-man roster but the White Sox have multiple candidates for the 60-day injured list, so a place for him is likely to open up in the near future and he could very easily slot into the vacant spot.