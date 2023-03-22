3 White Sox players who won't make the Opening Day roster but will contribute in 2023
3. Bryan Shaw
Bryan Shaw is someone that might help the Chicago White Sox this year.
Shaw, 35, is one of the most durable and experienced relief pitchers still active in the game today. The 12-year veteran has a whopping 753 big league appearances under his belt for four different teams over the years.
He has led the majors in appearances four times and has had an ERA+ above 100 eight times in his career as well.
He is in camp with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee on a minor league deal and is not currently projected to make the Opening Day roster (largely thanks to the fact that the 40-man is full and he does not occupy a spot).
Shaw is a gamer through and through. He heavily relies on a cut fastball as his primary out pitch and has made it work consistently throughout the past decade-plus.
Should Shaw end up making the big leagues at some point for the White Sox, he'd provide the club with some additional veteran leadership that players like Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman already are contributing.
With such a young club taking the field every day and many intriguing prospects nearing the majors, the Sox simply cannot snag enough of these veteran talents.
Big league experience only gets a player so far, though. He has to be valuable on the mound as well. Shaw is coming off of a season with the division rival Guardians in which he posted a 5.40 ERA and 71 ERA+, both at or near his career lows.
He's been off to a much better start in Spring Training for the Sox, currently with seven outings and 7.1 innings under his belt of scoreless ball.