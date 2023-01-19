3 White Sox players worth 100 million dollars or more
Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease is one of the best pitchers to ever pitch for the White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox do a lot of things wrong. One thing they did right, however, is land Dylan Cease. He was the secondary prospect in the trade that sent Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Eloy Jimenez. Now, the White Sox love both Cease and Jimenez.
Jimenez has dealt with some bad injury luck over the years though despite some amazing moments with his bat. However, Cease has turned into an absolute superstar. He was so good in 2022 that he came in second place for the American League Cy Young Award.
He was nothing short of elite for his team when they needed him the most. If it wasn't for his big step taken in 2022, the year would have been even more of a disaster than it already was which is saying something. Going into 2023, the sky is the limit for his potential because his stuff is that good.
His agent is Scott Boras so getting something done with him before he reaches free agency is going to be tough if he keeps pitching this well. However, when the time is right, if he doesn't get a 100 million or more contract from the White Sox, they might literally never do it.