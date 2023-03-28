3 White Sox players you may have forgotten made the 2022 Opening Day roster
The Chicago White Sox, like all other teams around Major League Baseball, experience significant roster turnover in most years.
While they didn't top the Chicago Cubs' all-time record of 69 different players last year, there were still some names that will warrant a good old-fashioned "who?" from fans.
As a whole, the 2022 season for the Sox was a major disappointment. There was a ton of potential with no results and the club limped to the finish line with an 81-81 record, right at .500.
The White Sox made some odd decisions during the 2022 season.
Kyle Crick
Crick, a six-year veteran at the big league level, made his way to the White Sox last year after a four-year tenure in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He made seven appearances in Spring Training, striking out five and walking only two while allowing just a single base hit in seven innings.
This performance was enough to warrant his inclusion on the Opening Day roster. However, he only ended up making 14 appearances for the White Sox before going down with an injury. He was placed on the 60-day injured list in August and didn't resurface at the big league level again.
Bennett Sousa
Sousa, like Crick, rode a red-hot spring showing to make the Opening Day roster for the White Sox and later, his MLB debut. The left-hander made six appearances in spring, striking out 10 and walking just one batter in 5.1 innings of work.
He wound up getting a more extended look than Crick did but he did not perform at all. In 25 appearances during the regular season, he posted an 8.41 ERA with an ERA+ of just 48.
He surrendered 19 earned runs in 20 innings pitched and also had what seemed to be a complete loss of control, walking 10 batters while striking out only 12.
In the end, Sousa was demoted after struggling to get going in The Show. He stuck around in the organization until February of 2023, being DFA'd when Elvis Andrus re-signed. Since then, he was claimed by the Reds and is currently a part of their organization.
Reese McGuire
McGuire was acquired from the Blue Jays in a trade early on in 2022 Spring Training. He had been a once-promising catching prospect for Toronto who never amounted to much in the major leagues.
When the Sox landed him, he had been scuffling at the plate and ultimately went just two-for-23 (.087 average) in six total games between Toronto and Chicago.
He made the Opening Day roster, mostly thanks to his lack of minor league options, and wound up playing 53 games for the club during the regular season.
In that time, he struggled both at the plate and behind it, and quickly became an expendable piece. He was flipped to Boston in exchange for Jake Diekman and has since hit a whole new level on offense for his new club.