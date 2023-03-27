3 White Sox playing their way off of the Opening Day roster in spring training
As Spring Training progresses, the Opening Day roster for the Chicago White Sox begins taking shape. Top prospect Bryan Ramos has already been optioned, as have pitching prospects like Jonathan Stiever, Frank German, and Davis Martin.
However, there are still a few names in big league camp, predominantly non-roster invitees, that are playing their way off of the Opening Day roster. Let's check out the top three.
Romy Gonzalez
Romy Gonzalez is someone that may be off the 2023 roster to start.
Gonzalez, 26, has appeared in parts of the past two years on the White Sox big league club. In that time, he's made it into 42 contests and has a .241 average and a ghastly 70 OPS+. He has also struck out 50 times ... and walked three times.
He's had some considerable struggles with patience at the plate and has not done enough offensively to warrant a spot moving forward. Even on defense, he's turned into something of a utilityman but struggled to perform.
So far in Spring Training this year, he's made 16 appearances and gone six-for-31 (.194 average). He's connected for three home runs but simply hasn't performed enough and has too much competition for a spot on the Opening Day bench.