3 White Sox playing their way off of the Opening Day roster in spring training
Keynan Middleton
Keynan Middleton doesn't deserve to make the White Sox right now.
Middleton, 29, is in camp as a non-roster invitee. The once-dominant Angels reliever has had some inconsistencies over the past few seasons, bouncing around the league and failing to find a long-term home in any one spot.
Last year, he made 18 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA, 5.88 FIP, and 78 ERA+. While he did well at limiting walks, the numbers were down across the board for him.
Most of the White Sox's pitching staff has looked sharp in Spring Training (with a few exceptions, like Dylan Cease), but Middleton has not.
In eight appearances and nine innings pitched, he has a 6.00 ERA thanks to six earned runs on 10 hits allowed. He has not done enough to warrant his selection to the 40-man roster ahead of the regular season.