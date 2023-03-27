Fansided
3 White Sox playing their way off of the Opening Day roster in spring training

Eric Treuden
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox / Quinn Harris/GettyImages
Keynan Middleton

Keynan Middleton doesn't deserve to make the White Sox right now.

Middleton, 29, is in camp as a non-roster invitee. The once-dominant Angels reliever has had some inconsistencies over the past few seasons, bouncing around the league and failing to find a long-term home in any one spot.

Last year, he made 18 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA, 5.88 FIP, and 78 ERA+. While he did well at limiting walks, the numbers were down across the board for him.

Most of the White Sox's pitching staff has looked sharp in Spring Training (with a few exceptions, like Dylan Cease), but Middleton has not.

In eight appearances and nine innings pitched, he has a 6.00 ERA thanks to six earned runs on 10 hits allowed. He has not done enough to warrant his selection to the 40-man roster ahead of the regular season.

