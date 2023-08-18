3 White Sox prospects that should get a September call-up
2. Korey Lee
The Chicago White Sox might want to give Korey Lee a look this year.
Korey Lee is a catcher that the White Sox got back from the Houston Astros in the Kendall Graveman trade.
He is a nice young minor league catcher that the White Sox should be thinking about. He is in AAA and in the 18th overall prospect in the organization.
Lee is also the second catcher behind Edgar Quero in terms of White Sox catching prospects. If they call up Quero to AAA, Lee can come up to the big leagues.
He has already made him MLB debut and played 12 games. Now, after only playing in AAA this season, the White Sox can give him a chance.
The hope is that Quero and Lee could form a duo in the big leagues one day. Adam Hackenberg is also there in AAA to play with Quero if a move like this were made.
White Sox fans would much rather watch Lee come up in September than watch Yasmani Grandal or Seby Zavala.