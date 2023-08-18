3 White Sox prospects that should get a September call-up
3. Jordan Leasure
It wouldn't hurt to see Jordan Leasure in a Chicago White Sox uniform.
The Chicago White Sox traded away a ton of pitchers so far this year. Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman are all gone.
They DFA'd Jake Diekman and Jose Ruiz earlier in the year. Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks are both missing time because of injury.
There is no reason not to see a young player make his MLB debut. Jordan Leasure is someone that deserves a call-up. He has been pitching in AAA this season.
Leasure is the 20th ranked prospect in the White Sox system. He has had some ups and downs this year depending on who he's played with.
He was acquired by the White Sox in the Lance Lynn trade. He had a good year with the Tulsa Drillers of AA before being traded. The White Sox brought him right to AAA and he has struggled.
It can't be easy to come to a new organization, especially one much worse like the Chicago White Sox. However, it might be smart to see what he can do at the MLB level.
He isn't doing well in AAA but getting to make his MLB debut might release something as it does for some players.
If you don't see him in September, he might work on his game during the off-season and get a chance next year. Hopefully, he works out in the end no matter what.