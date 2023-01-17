3 White Sox prospects to trade before spring training begins
Yoelqui Cespedes
Yoelqui Cespedes might be an outfielder worth trading for the White Sox.
When the Chicago White Sox signed Yoelqui Cespedes as an international free agent, nobody thought we'd ever actually be talking about trading him. That is the reality of the situation though as he might have been passed by in the organization a little bit.
Oscar Colas is going to be the right fielder and Andrew Benintendi was signed for five years to play left field. With Luis Robert as the centerfielder and Eloy Jimenez, Gavin Sheets, and Andrew Vaughn amongst a few others as options, Yoelqui Cespedes is deep in the line.
Cespedes might be someone that another team looking for some outfield help in the minors or even at the Major League level is looking for. There might be a second baseman or pitcher out there that the White Sox consider packaging Cespedes for in a trade. It is not a bad idea to consider for them.
Rick Hahn made it clear that he doesn't see this team as the final product before spring training. That doesn't mean that he will for sure make a move but you'd like to think at least a little move is coming. That could absolutely be a trade that involves one of these players. Hopefully, they get better in some way, shape, or form.