3 White Sox that were the biggest part of the problem in 2023
2. Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson needs to be better for the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox have always had a lot of faith in Tim Anderson. He was an elite hitter there for a while and he became the face of the franchise because of what he meant to fans off the field.
Unfortunately, everyone seems to have very little faith in him these days. He was truly awful in 2023 and it is a big reason why the team was awful. It is hard to think of an instance where a player had a quicker fall from grace.
Anderson was a -2.0 WAR player which shows just how bad he was this year. He has a lot of work to do if he is going to be better again in 2024. It very well might be for another team if the White Sox decide not to bring him back.
There will be teams out there that bring a player like him in but he might not have the trust he once did. It was that bad of a year for him.
A lot of people often believed that the team went where he took them. This year, he helped take them to one of the worst records in the league. He was a huge problem for the team in 2023.