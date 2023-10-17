3 White Sox that were the biggest part of the problem in 2023
3. Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi was straight up terrible for the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox didn't make many key acquisitions last off-season. The biggest one that they made by far was the addition of Andrew Benintendi via the free agency market. They gave him the highest-paid contract in the history of the franchise.
Benintendi isn't expected to play like a superstar but he is expected to perform as well as a starting left fielder. For his contract, he should be above average in his position. Instead, he was truly terrible.
This is a player that has been good in his MLB career but of course, right when he comes to the White Sox, he starts to stink. He was bad offensively and he was terrible defensively. There was nothing good that came from his 2023 season.
At this point, it looks like a terrible contract that the White Sox gave away. Now, they have to hope that he comes in 2024 and starts to play well again. They certainly won't be doing much winning if he doesn't.