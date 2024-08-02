4 players the Chicago White Sox must cut with the trade deadline behind them
The Chicago White Sox are truly terrible. On Wednesday, they lost their 17th straight game. That is not an exaggeration. They haven't won in a very long time.
They also traded quite a few players ahead of the trade deadline so winning is going to be even harder down the stretch.
This team is in danger of becoming the worst in MLB history based on record. It is amongst the greatest disasters in the history of Chicago sports.
Now that the deadline has come and gone, they have a few players who have no business being on the roster anymore. It is time for the White Sox to cut these guys and bring in some younger players from the minor leagues to see what they can do.
These are the four players that should be cut right now:
Nicky Lopez needs to be let go by the Chicago White Sox ASAP
Nicky Lopez played his high school baseball in Naperville, Illinois. Did you know that? Of course, you did. It's the only nice thing anybody can say about him as a player for the Chicago White Sox right now.
Lopez has a slash of .241/.309/.290 with an OPS of .599. He has hit 0 home runs, has 15 RBIs, and 27 runs scored.
Continuing to pay him with stats like this on the worst team of all time is unacceptable. There are tons of other people who deserve the opportunity and they have a higher ceiling long-term.
He doesn't bring much to the table as a Major League Baseball player anymore and the White Sox don't need guys like that right now. It is a bad look to keep guys like this around when the team is as bad as they are.