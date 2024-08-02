4 players the Chicago White Sox must cut with the trade deadline behind them
Chris Flexen has to be DFA'd by the Chicago White Sox some time soon
The Chicago White Sox should just get rid of Chris Flexen right now. They don't need to employ 30-year-old pitchers who are terrible anymore.
Right now, Flexen is 2-10 with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.424 WHIP. His stuff isn't powerful and it doesn't go at MLB hitters the way that it should.
He doesn't have the worst numbers in the history of the game but there is no reason to keep using him in a season like this over guys that could be getting a look at this level.
Flexen would not make the rotation for any playoff team in this league. The White Sox need to finally remove guys like that from the organization if they ever want to have an ounce of respect again.
There is no reason for Nick Senzel to be on this Chicago White Sox team
When you think about the fact that the White Sox are as bad as they are, remember that they employ players like Nick Senzel.
Senzel has a -0.7 WAR and is amongst the worst players in the game right now. A serious team doesn't play someone like Senzel at this stage of a horrible season.
This man has already been released by a team this season. The Washington Nationals cut him on July 11th. Six days later, the White Sox decided he was the perfect fit for their bad team.
Senzel was a high draft pick (2nd overall in 2016) and he earned that status back in the day. Here in 2024, however, the White Sox should not have him around any longer.