4 players the Chicago White Sox must cut with the trade deadline behind them
There are a few players that the Chicago White Sox should cut now that the trade deadline is over.
John Brebbia is a player that the Chicago White Sox must let go of
John Brebbia is not a good relief pitcher but the White Sox still have him on their roster. He is a negative WAR player with a record of 0-6 and an ERA of 5.71.
He gets a decent amount of strikeouts as he has 53 in 41.0 innings pitched. That is not an excuse to keep a bad pitcher around.
If anything, letting go of guys like Brebbia makes it clear that the White Sox are trying to turn things around. Keeping them around shows their content with being as bad as they are.
Until the White Sox get rid of guys like this and start making better decisions, they are going to remain the worst team of all time.