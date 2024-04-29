4 players who were outstanding for the Chicago White Sox during their sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays
The Chicago White Sox shockingly swept the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.
By Todd Welter
Finally, something good happened this season to the Chicago White Sox. After getting off to the worst start in franchise history, it was trending towards the Sox having a historical terrible season.
Then the White Sox surprisingly went out and swept the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field over the weekend.
Does this mean better days are ahead? Probably not.
The Sox have to finish this homestand against the Minnesota Twins who last week swept Chicago in a four-game series. They then have to go on the road to face St. Louis and Tampa Bay. The Sox are terrible on the road, and you can bet Tampa Bay is going to want to get some payback. You can be sure they did not appreciate being embarrassed even if it was April.
The Guardians then come to town and, likely, they will still be at the top of the AL Central. Then there is a stretch of games against the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and the Seattle Mariners.
That is a brutal stretch of schedule right there. Hey, it is okay to live in the here and now. Currently, the Chicago White Sox have a three-game win streak during a period when winning seemed nearly impossible.
They got this victory thanks to four players who were outstanding in this series...
Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi was off to a rough start, but he broke out in a big way during this series. He started the series with a .165/.202/.188 slash line. He went 1-for-4 on Friday.
He had probably his best game in a Sox uniform on Saturday as he went 3-for-5 with six RBI and two home runs including a walk-off dinger in the 10th inning.
That walk-off rewarded the fans who came out for the free hockey jersey night with a win. Do not say Bridgeport cannot support the White Sox as the place was jumping.
Then he went 2-for-4 on Sunday including driving in two critical insurance runs in the eighth. His slash line is now up to .204/.235/.286. Andrew started to swing the bat better in Minnesota, but it really carried over into this series. Maybe Benintendi cares about baseball again as in the beginning of the season is looked like Benny want to be anyplace else but on a baseball field.
Tommy Pham
Maybe Pham has been the missing piece all along. The Sox are 3-0 since he joined the club on Friday after spending some time at Triple-A Charlotte getting back into game shape since he signed after spring training.
He does handle his business in a way that sets the proper tone.
Pham went 2-for-5 on both Friday and Saturday and 1-for-4 on Sunday. He also scored three runs in the series.
Suddenly, the Sox have someone who can play center and hit a bit while Luis Robert Jr. is out. Once Luis returns, he will shift over to right field as the Sox sent down Dominic Fletcher as part of the roster moves to make room for Pham and Rafael Ortega.
Eloy Jimenez
Eloy's season hit rock bottom very early. He got hurt again and had to go on the 10-day IL after just the third game of the season. When he returned, his slash line dropped down to as low as 095/.208/.095 after April 19th. Since that loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Jimenez has been on a tear.
He has reached base safely in eight of his past nine games and the slash line is now up to .259/.328/.431. Please pray for continued health.
Jimenez went 1-for-4 on Friday with a two-run blast. He then went 2-for-5 on Saturday and 3-for-4 on Sunday.
Erick Fedde
He was outstanding on the mound on Sunday. Fedde nearly pitched a complete game as he went 8.1 innings, allowed two runs, seven hits, and struck nine.
He has 20 strikeouts over his past two starts and has emerged as a stopper in the rotation. He is the early favorite to be the White Sox All-Star representative. He is definitely the steal of the offseason.