4 reasons to believe in the White Sox despite the poor start in 2023
There's little to argue the fact that the Chicago White Sox have been off to a rough start in the 2023 regular season. As a matter of fact, the club has only seven wins through 23 games, above only the Athletics and Royals, and tied with the Rockies and Nationals.
On paper, the talent is there for the Sox. So far, the issue has been the follow-through on all of the potential.
There are some rookies and plenty of established stars but the collective group has struggled. Entering Tuesday the 25th, the Sox have a -34 run differential which is not going to cut it for a team that is still holding onto playoff hopes.
Let's check out 4 reasons to believe in the White Sox despite the slow start.
1. Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito top the starting rotation.
Need I say more? Cease, 27, has been an annual Cy Young threat dating back to 2021 and seems to gradually be getting even better.
He is a calm and cool presence atop this rotation and has easily been the best pitcher so far on the staff. Through five starts, Cease has a 2.73 ERA and 165 ERA+ alongside 34 strikeouts in 26 innings of work.
Then there's Giolito, who has had some ups and downs over the years but seems to be off to a hot start in 2023. The 28-year-old is a steady and durable arm that the White Sox have leaned heavily on over the years.
He has finished in the top 11 in Cy Young voting three times, thrown a no-hitter, made an All-Star Game, and rarely missed any starts. To begin 2023, he has a 4.50 ERA in 28 innings but has done a great job at keeping the Sox in the ballgame during his starts.
When these two arms are on their A-Game, they are both some of the top pitching talents in the league, especially Cease.