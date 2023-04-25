4 reasons to believe in the White Sox despite the poor start in 2023
3. The AL Central is generally open for the taking.
The American League Central is one of the worst divisions in baseball.
While the White Sox are not off to the best start, it certainly helps that they play in one of the weaker divisions in the game. In each division in both leagues, there are teams that are near "locks" to finish in first place, but not necessarily in the AL Central.
Alongside the White Sox are the Guardians, Twins, Tigers, and Royals. So far this season, only the Twins are above .500 (by just three games) and they are also the only team with a positive run differential. Again, it's still early, but there hasn't been one single club that seems to be head and shoulders above the rest.
Each non-White Sox team in the division has its fair share of superstars that are always going to put the team on their back, but none of them have necessarily done enough yet to establish themselves as true contenders. Even if the Sox don't win 95 games, there's still a division title to be had.
With the amount of talent on this White Sox roster, there's no reason why they won't be around until the very end of this year. Sure, there are some players underperforming (see: pretty much the entire bullpen), but the division is wide open for any one club to step up.