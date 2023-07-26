4 White Sox players that won't make it to August 1st
Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman might have value on the 2023 trade market.
At least one reliever from the White Sox will wear a different uniform come August 1. Exactly how many is another question.
About three weeks ago, three or four names were a hot commodity for contending teams needing a bullpen boost. Today, however, that list has fallen to two or three.
Despite a solid start to his 2023, Kendall Graveman has not had a July to brag about. In 7.2 innings of work this month, Graveman allowed five earned runs off eight hits and eight strikeouts but four walks. Since the All-Star break, however, Graveman has been turning things around.
The blown save Sunday against the Twins was a setback and his trade stock took a bit of a hit. Despite this, Graveman has been a reliable backend bullpen reliever.
Considering his 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched in the ninth inning, the team trading for Graveman is not looking for a closer but rather a setup man in the 8th to get to that last inning. Graveman has pitched ten innings in the 8th and has allowed just one earned run off three hits and 11 strikeouts.
Teams with a reliable closer that still need backend bullpen help will contact the White Sox. The Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cincinnati Reds fall into this category.