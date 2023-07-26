4 White Sox players that won't make it to August 1st
Greogory Santos
Gregory Santos has been a big time surprise for the 2023 White Sox.
The second reliever definitely to be traded out of Chicago is Gregory Santos.
In July, Santos pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs and two walks off eight strikeouts. Since the All-Star break, he has pitched three innings striking out four off just four hits. In 48 innings of work this year, Santos has held hitters to a .259/.309/.311 slash with a .620 OPS
Santos is a stronger pitcher in the 7th and 8th innings, with a 1.15 and 2.45, respectively. Strangely the 6th inning is a struggle for him, but so has the 9th. He took the ball in the final frame in three games but has allowed six earned runs off 11 hits.
The team that trades for Santos will not consider him a shut-down closer or even a shut-down setup man. The team trading for him is looking for extra length from the rotation to the back end of the bullpen, the opposite of Graveman.
Adding a reliever applies to just about every contender. There is no such thing as too much pitching. The Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rays, Dodgers, Marlins, and anyone in the running with a team ERA higher than 3.76 could utilize Santos to make a World Series push.