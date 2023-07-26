4 White Sox players that won't make it to August 1st
Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn could be traded by the Chicago White Sox very soon.
In his last year of control, it would be wise for the White Sox to try to get as much as possible out of Lance Lynn.
After the trade in December 2020, emotions were high, and people started buying into the White Sox. Lynn was asked to pitch bulk innings, keep the team in the game and be a leader to the young pitchers.
He has gone above and beyond what was asked. Unfortunately, his time has run out and it is time to move on.
Despite still being under control with a club option in 2024, this will likely be the selling point in putting together a package for Lynn. With a 6.18 ERA through 115 innings this season, that club option will do a lot of the heavy lifting.
Before his last start against Minnesota, Lynn had a 2.92 ERA in 12 innings of work in his other two July starts. In those two starts, he struck out 17, allowing only four earned runs.
The home runs allowed have been an issue for Lynn all year but he is currently putting up a career-high K/9 rate at 10.88, beating out his 2019 season when he finished at 10.63 and 10.38 in his rookie season in 2011.
Lynn offers a veteran starting pitcher who could take the mound when the rotation's 1, 2, and 3 pitchers need a rest.
He can be relied on to eliminate the need for a bullpen game in a crucial series. Pretty much any contending team could utilize Lynn, but the Rays, Diamondbacks, and Rangers are the best suiters.