5 Baltimore Orioles prospects the Chicago White Sox should target in any potential deal
Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF
Enrique Bradfield Jr. is currently listed as the No. 4 prospect in the Orioles' system. Bradfield is a burner who has earned comparisons to Kenny Lofton due to his blazing speed and solid contact.
Bradfield will never be a power threat, but he profiles as a solid leadoff batter and possible Gold Glover in center field. If the White Sox indeed trade Robert, a player like Bradfield would be nice to have in the pipeline. Like Basallo, the O's would likely try to keep Bradfield out of discussions. However, the Sox need dynamic playmakers for the future, and Bradfield fits the bill.
It seems unlikely the O's would part with Bradfield in a trade for Fedde, but the young playmaker should be in play in a hypothetical Crochet trade.
Dylan Beavers, OF
Dylan Beavers is one of the more intriguing prospects the Sox could target, particularly if Robert is traded. Beavers drew comparisons to Christian Yelich in college due to his prowess in all aspects as a center fielder. Beavers is currently in AA and slashing .237/.330/.399.
Beavers has plus power and speed and has a good enough arm to stick in CF. The young OF is currently listed as the O's No. 6 prospect, but the loaded O's may see the youngster as expendable in a trade for pitching. Fedde or Crochet could perhaps persuade the O's to depart with Beavers.
If the Sox can add a player like Beavers, it would do wonders for the future of the team. Multi-faceted offensive pieces are lacking in the organization, so Beavers would be a welcome addition.