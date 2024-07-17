5 Baltimore Orioles prospects the Chicago White Sox should target in any potential deal
Seth Johnson, RHP
The Orioles are loaded with offensive talent, but they have a fair share of pitching as well. Seth Johnson is an intriguing prospect who was drafted in the 1st round back in 2019. The righty mostly relies on a plus fastball and a good slider, so he may be suited for a bullpen role eventually.
Johnson is currently in AA and should be ready for his MLB debut in 2025. The righty has a 2.84 ERA and a 1.421 WHIP, so a move up to AAA may be coming soon. If the Sox are giving up pitching, why not get a pitching prospect with upside in return?
The concern with Johnson is his medical history. Johnson had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and a small sample size in 2024 may worry the Sox. Johnson is already on the O's 40-man roster, so he could immediately contribute in the Sox pen.
Trace Bright, RHP
Trace Bright is another promising righty who may soon be ready for his debut. The former Auburn Tiger has impressed in AA and has a deadly curveball-fastball combination. Over 73.2 innings with AA Bowie, Bright has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.493 WHIP.
Bright has had issues with control in the past, but the issue seems to be under control in 2024. The right is averaging 10.6 K/9 compared to just 3.8 BB/9. Bright's large frame and electric stuff could play well as a back-of-the-rotation starter, as long as the walks are controlled.
Again, if the Sox are going to give away pitchers, may as well get one back. Bright would likely head to AAA Charlotte if the Sox traded for him, and could be a bullpen option even later this season.