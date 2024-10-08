5 bargain free agents the Chicago White Sox should target this offseason

Prev 3 of 3 Next Next

A flurry of changes is brewing in the White Sox organization this offseason. The hunt for a manager is in full swing, scouts are being fired and replaced, and, most importantly, the free agent market is preheating. While the Sox plan to limit their spending to get them through this rebuilding year, having affordable seasoned players to lead and mentor up-and-coming players is necessary for this very young roster. Here are five budget-free agents that would immediately add value to the team... 1B Rowdy Tellez Though Tellez enters the free agent market as the least expensive first baseman available, his productivity exceeds his price tag. Over his seven years in the league, Tellez has a 44% hard-hit rate and a slightly above-average .436 slugging percentage. While he’s struggled to hit above .250 over the last three years, he’s only 29 and has a far better chance of showing up when it counts than Andrew Vaughn or Gavin Sheets. In a top-heavy first base free agent class and few consistent budget options, Tellez is the best bet for the Sox in the short term. After being paid merely $3.2 million and cut four at-bats short of a $200k bonus by the Pirates, Tellez should be easy to appease with $8-10 million for two years.

2B Whit Merrifield Merrifield is a well-rounded player who could stick around in the long run. The three-time All-Star and former World Series champion has proven to be a contact hitter who routinely puts the ball in play, resulting in a career strikeout rate of 15.9%. Merrifield is also a smart baserunner and was the AL Stolen Base leader in 2017, 2018, and 2021. Though he primarily plays second, Merrifield can also play in the outfield if necessary. Two bonuses are that he’s healthy and played for the Royals, which is Chris Getz’s weak spot. The Phillies still owe Merrifield $1 million as part of his buyout, which would help the Sox get him at a discount. Chicago shouldn’t be spooked by Merrifield’s setback year and should buy low while they can. Signing him to a two or three-year deal worth $18-25 million would be a worthwhile investment in a thin second baseman market. 3B Gio Urshela Urshela is the best value third baseman available this offseason. His career averages of .273 batting, .316 on-base, and .413 slugging have made him a dependable starter with the Yankees, Angels, Tigers, and Braves. Urshela also has a stellar reputation at the hot corner. In 2020 and 2022 he ranked top five in putouts and assists among AL third basemen. The Sox shouldn’t hesitate to lock him up to a short-term deal. Neither Bryan Ramos nor Miguel Vargas are anywhere close to Urshela’s maturity and, despite turning 33 on October 11, Urshela’s efficiency and cost far outweigh his injury risk. A three-year contract in the $20-25 million range would be the best contract Urshela has ever had, and it’s a great sign for an everyday starter.

RF Max Kepler Snagging Kepler from the divisional rival Twins would be a major win entering the 2025 season. The biggest upside he brings is solid defense, which has ranked above the league fielding percentage in nine of his 10 MLB seasons in right field. In addition, he has a powerful lefty bat that can spray the ball across the field. His 2024 slash line of .253/.302/.380 makes him a cost-friendly option with a great upside. Kepler will be an attractive option to several teams this offseason, which requires a competitive offer from the Sox. A three-year contract worth $35-40 million isn’t far-fetched for Kepler. He is an offensive and defensive upgrade compared to Dominic Fletcher, and his short-term deal would buy time for George Wolkow to develop in the Minors. SP Alex Wood Acquiring Wood would be a low-cost, tactical move for the Sox. While his consistency fluctuates, he has shown that he can be a third or fourth starter. Wood’s lefty presence would balance out the heavily right-handed rotation, too. While rehabbing, he could serve as a guide to Noah Schultz as he develops his changeup and Hagen Smith as he enhances his sweeping slider. Coming off a rotator cuff surgery next year, Wood shouldn’t be expected to do much beyond eating innings. Given his past performance and injuries, he matches the Sox’s starting rotation needs at an affordable price. The Sox could get him for at most $8 million for one year. feed