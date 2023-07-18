5 Chicago White Sox players who won't survive the trade deadline
2. Lucas Giolito
Lucas Giolito is the top trade piece for the Chicago White Sox right now.
Lucas Giolito has been the overall best pitcher on the White Sox for about half a decade. Other pitchers have had better single seasons but he has been the most consistent.
In 2019, 2020, and 2021, he was a top-ten starter in the American League but he had a horrific 2022 season. That left a lot of question marks coming into 2023.
Of course, he has proved all of the doubters wrong. This year has been nothing short of a great bounce-back season for Lucas. He should be proud of the way that he has handled himself.
The problem is that Lucas Giolito pitching so well this year has come on a really bad team. Now, he has pitched himself into trade talks.
Any contender would love to add him as a starter in their rotation right now. He might be the top starter available right now ahead of the deadline.