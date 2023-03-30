5 most memorable White Sox home openers over last 100 seasons
Bob Feller makes history against Chicago White Sox in 1940.
OK, we said memorable. As any White Sox knows, memorable doesn't always equal Sox success.
Cleveland Indians right-hander Bob Feller was just 21 years old when he took the mound at Comiskey Park on April 16, 1940. The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Van Meter, Iowa, was a mystery to the crowd of 14,000 that showed up on Opening Day.
Feller was coming off a 24-7 season and his second All Star appearance in 1939.
He also already had a long history against the White Sox, going 12-5 against Chicago since 1936 over 17 appearances (16 starts, 11 complete games). Feller allowed just 92 hits to the Sox in 139.1 innings with 118 strikeouts, 81 walks, and an earned run average of 2.20.
Feller's best performance against the White Sox before April 16, 1940, was a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in 1939.
No pitcher in major league history had ever thrown a no-hitter on opening day before 1940. No pitcher has ever done it since.
Feller beat the Sox 1-0 on Opening Day 1940 at Comiskey Park, fanning eight and walking five without allowing a hit. Sitting in the Comiskey stands that day were Feller's father Bill, mother Lena, and sister Marguerite, who drove in from Van Meter.
The closest the White Sox came to a hit was a fly ball that Indians center fielder Roy Weatherly dropped for an error in the second inning. Feller also walked two in that inning, including Sox pitcher Eddie Smith, to load the bases. He then struck out third baseman Bob Kennedy to end the threat.
Luke Appling also lined out to right fielder Ben Chapman in the third inning as did Taffy Wright in the fourth. The only White Sox hitter to reach base after the third inning was Appling, who walked with two outs in the ninth.
Feller would throw two more no-hitters in his career, in 1946 against the New York Yankees and in 1951 against the Detroit Tigers. He also had 12 one-hitters, one against the White Sox in 1946 at Comiskey Park.
Feller's no-hitter was the first against the White Sox since Bob Groom of the St. Louis Browns did it in 1917 in St. Louis. It was also the last against the White Sox until Mel Parnell did it in 1956 at Boston at Fenway Park.
Bill Monbouquette of the Red Sox became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Comiskey Park since Feller when he beat the Sox 1-0 on Aug. 1, 1962. Jack Morris of the Detroit Tigers no-hit the Sox in 1984 in the second game of the season at Comiskey Park.