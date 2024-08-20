5 players the Chicago White Sox should no longer play and who should replace those guys
By Todd Welter
The one frustrating part of this season is the time the Chicago White Sox have wasted on bad veteran players.
The Sox wasted precious developmental big-league innings for someone like Jonathan Cannon in favor of seeing if veteran pitchers such as Mike Clevinger and Brad Keller could build some sort of trade market.
Tommy Pham was showcased for the league at the expense of Dominic Fletcher getting at-bats only for Pham to be bundled in a three-team deal that looks like the Sox got a young player who cannot hit at the big leagues and another prospect who has a broken leg.
The Sox are wasting even more time in the bullpen by demoting Matt Foster back to Triple-A after he just returned to the big leagues after Tommy John.
He is going to Charlotte in favor of Enyel De Los Santos getting a shot. De Los Santos was claimed off of waivers from the New York Yankees after the Sox knocked him around last week.
Now, that is not the problem. There is nothing wrong with churning over the bottom of the pen. The problem is veteran John Brebbia still has a job.
He has an ERA over six this month and an 8.31 ERA in July. The front office should have designated Brebbia for assignment to make room on the 26-man roster rather than send Foster back to the Knights.
Keeping Foster for the final six weeks serves as a data point to see what he has left in the tank and if he can help out the 2025 pen. Instead, Brebbia, who should not be with next year's team, will get more relief innings. He will most likely give up more runs.