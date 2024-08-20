5 players the Chicago White Sox should no longer play and who should replace those guys
By Todd Welter
Chad Kuhl is the other veteran relief arm that should be designated for assignment.
He has an ERA over nine for this month. Honestly, he is taking away valuable evaluation innings for cheaper and younger relief arms at Triple-A Charlotte.
Adisyn Coffey, Trey McGough, Sean Burke, and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa should be given a chance to showcase what they can ahead of next year's spring training.
Something is gained if they are roughed up or shut down a lineup late in the game. Nothing is gained if Brebbia and Kuhl continue to give up runs.
Chris Flexen should no longer start games and instead, Mason Adams should be given an opportunity.
Flexen has been terrible since the All-Star break. He is going to pitch himself into trouble. The only thing you can hope is he minimizes the damage. He has gotten roughed up pretty good in two of his past four starts and has not pitched past five innings in five of his past six starts.
He is giving up runs and not eating innings. Nothing is gained anymore if that happens to him. If prospect Mason Adams gets promoted and gets roughed up or pitches great, something is great.
Even when Drew Thorpe returns from the 15-day IL, Ky Bush should stay in the rotation and Adams should be allowed to see what he can do in the rotation until Drew returns. Adams put up a 2.44 ERA at Double-A Birmingham before he recently got promoted to Triple-A.
A rotation of Garrett Crochet, Davis Martin, Cannon, Thorpe, and Bush should be what the Sox front office is evaluating for the rest of the season. If Thorpe gets shut down for the rest of the season, then Adams should be the next pitcher up to get a look.