5 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't win the World Series
The Chicago White Sox are having a very bad year. In fact, this is one of the most disappointing teams in both White Sox and MLB history. We thought 2022 was hard but it got even worse here in 2023.
This looked like a core that could go on to win multiple World Series championships together as it was coming together. They all had talent and they were all locked in for a while.
Now, it seems as if a rebuild is coming again before they were ever even able to win a playoff series let alone a World Series.
These are the five biggest reasons that the White Sox won’t be winning the World Series this year:
1. Jerry Reinsdorf
Jerry Reinsdorf has been a terrible owner for the Chicago White Sox.
Jerry Reinsdorf is clearly one of the worst owners in sports. He has tons of championships because of Michael Jordan and one miraculous postseason run by the White Sox in 2005 but it has otherwise been a disaster.
He isn’t an owner that allows his baseball people to spend money wisely. When good players become available, the White Sox are never a team that has a chance to get them because of Jerry’s lack of spending.
He also really hurt the White Sox when he went above everyone as the owner and hired his old friend Tony La Russa to pay him back for something that happened almost half a century prior.
It is never a good thing when the owner interferes like that, especially with an addition like that. The White Sox won’t ever become anything great for a long period of time as long as he’s in charge.