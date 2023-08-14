5 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't win the World Series
2. Rick Hahn
Rick Hahn is the worst general manager in Chicago White Sox history.
Right under Jerry Reinsdorf on this list is White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. He has truly been a terrible GM for his entire tenure. He was trusted to execute this rebuild and has done a terrible job.
Although Reinsdorf hasn’t done a good job as an owner, there are plenty of GMs that have been able to overcome that. Rick Hahn makes it even worse.
He made a couple of good trades but there have been more bad trades. His signings haven’t been very good either. Overall, his roster construction has been horrible at best.
The fact that Rick Hahn has seen his team win two playoff games (games, not series) in over a decade speaks volumes about his performance. It has been a very bad run.
He also acts like there is nothing wrong with this team. He hates when people critique him as if he is doing a great job. This team will be much better when they let him go.