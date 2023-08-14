5 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't win the World Series
3. Bad managers
The Chicago White Sox have a bad manager and is in a long line of them.
Since the departure of Ozzie Guillen, the White Sox have had Robin Ventura, Rick Renteria, Tony La Russa, and Pedro Grifol. They have all been awful in their own different little way.
Pedro Grifol is one of the reasons they are bad this year. They won’t win with a manager like this. He made a lot of promises when he was first hired that he wasn’t even close to keeping.
For one, the first-year manager is clearly in over his head. His in-game management has been awful in terms of baseball strategy.
It also seems like Grifol has lost the locker room. There have been a lot of off-the-field problems recently reported that don’t really make it seem like he is doing a good job as a leader of men either.
The roster being a joke is not Grifol’s fault. All of the issues that the previous manager left behind are also not his fault either. However, he hasn’t done anything to make the team better either so he deserves blame.