5 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't win the World Series
4. Injuries
Injuries have played a big part in the demise of the Chicago White Sox.
For the last few seasons, injuries have done a good job of hindering the Chicago White Sox. They have had some freak accidents happen but a few players have also been pretty injury prone over that time either.
It is going to play a big part in this season being bad as well. Key pieces have missed plenty of time and things don’t go well when you are losing multiple players at a time.
There are also injuries from the past that players have come back from but have not been the same. It has stunted development and made players lose a step or two in the process.
They aren’t winning the World Series this year because of some of these injuries and it likely helped the window of contention close earlier as well.
Hopefully, the next good group of White Sox has some better luck with their health. Maybe the White Sox can make changes to help them as well but don’t count on it.