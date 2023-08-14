5 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't win the World Series
5. The players have not done well
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of overhyped and overpaid players.
The players on this Chicago White Sox team absolutely do not deserve a pass. In fact, they are one of the biggest problems.
It might be hard to win with some of the other issues previously mentioned but things certainly wouldn’t be this bad if these players lived up to the hype.
Some of them have good futures in this league but a few of them haven’t even come close to the “star potential” that they had when they were still prospects.
Luis Robert Jr. became a star and Lucas Giolito, Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, and Dylan Cease have all become high-end players but everyone else has pretty much failed to do anything of note over a long period of time.
Even those guys have had moments of trouble in their careers. It isn’t the right mix of players and it has shown on a constant basis.