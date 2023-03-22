5 reasons to question the 2023 Chicago White Sox's improvement
2. No proven closer
The Chicago White Sox don't have a proven closer to start the year.
Letting Abreu walk away is, without question, the White Sox's fault. Losing closer to Liam Hendriks as he undergoes treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, of course, is nobody's fault.
But that doesn't solve the problem. How does losing your closer make you a better team than you were a year ago?
One could argue that the Sox lost their best two players from last year (Abreu and Hendriks) without receiving anything in return.
The Sox hope a committee of closers can fill in until Hendriks returns. Again, it's the Dorothy clicking her heels and hoping to wake up from a bad dream theory at work.