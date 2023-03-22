5 reasons to question the 2023 Chicago White Sox's improvement
3. The White Sox don't have a proven right fielder
The White Sox don't have a proven right fielder heading into 2023.
What else is new, huh, Sox fans?
Oscar Colas might be the next Carlos May or he might be the next Dayan Viciedo. We just don't know. The Sox are really giving young Dorothy's heels a workout this spring.
Colas might be ready for major league pitching after just one minor league season or the Sox might ruin him by feeding him to the sharks before he can defend himself. We're about to find out.
The Sox outfield concerns, though, are not solely with Colas. The Sox added Andrew Benintendi as basically a replacement for A.J. Pollock. Pollock, don't forget, cost the Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel, a guy that would likely come in handy right about now.
Is Benintendi an upgrade over Pollock? Pollock did hit 14 homers and drive in 56 runs last year in 489 at-bats. Benintendi hit five homers and drove in 51 in 461 at-bats. Doesn't seem like a huge upgrade there, especially when you factor in Benintendi's $75 million price tag.