5 teams the Chicago White Sox should be looking to trade with
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season. It is mostly by design because they are being forced to rebuild again.
They have a lot of work to do and that will include making big trades this season. It is going to be painful to watch as they might get even worse but it could be better for the future of the franchise.
There are a lot of teams in Major League Baseball that believe they can win the World Series in 2024. The White Sox have some pieces that could help a lot of them.
Based on their needs and the potential to get a good return, these are the five teams that the White Sox should look to make a trade with this season:
The Chicago White Sox should consider the Chicago Cubs for a big trade
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs have come together for quite a few trades over the years. It would make total sense for them to come together for another deal here in 2024.
This season, the Cubs are a great team looking to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They went through a rough patch from 2021-2023 but they are close to being a contender again.
The biggest issue for the Cubs so far this season has been their bullpen. They would have a few more wins this year if they were better at closing out games in which they have a lead. It could end up being the difference between being an NL Central Division champion and a Wild Card team by the time October comes around.
There are a few arms on this White Sox team that make sense for the Cubs. Overall, their pitching isn’t great but they have a couple of guys that would make a positive impact on a contending team. Making a trade like this could help the Cubs’ chance of making some noise in the playoffs.