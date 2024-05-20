5 teams the Chicago White Sox should be looking to trade with
The White Sox and Orioles could make a trade for a few different players
Right now, the Baltimore Orioles are in second place in the AL East Division. The thing is, they have the third-best record in all of baseball but one of the two teams ahead of them is their division rival New York Yankees.
Baltimore might be looking for a few players that can help them surpass the Yankees in the standings. The White Sox currently have a few guys that make sense for them in their quest to catch New York and make a deep playoff run.
For one, there are a couple of sluggers on the White Sox that would fit in well with Baltimore. Taking a chance on guys like Gavin Sheets, Eloy Jimenez, or Andrew Vaughn makes a ton of sense for them.
In the case of Sheets, he is a Baltimore native whose dad played for the Orioles. It would be very cool for everyone involved if he ended up back there as they try to make it to the World Series.
The Chicago White Sox could make a big trade with the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees could come together for a trade this season. If the Yankees want to stay ahead of those Orioles, it might be wise for them to make a few upgrades.
Another big bat would do wonders for this Yankees team. Any of the aforementioned power hitters would do a great job playing at Yankee Stadium. A lefty like Gavin Sheets might thrive hitting for that short porch.
Every team in the league could also use pitching and the Yankees are no exception. The White Sox have more than enough arms that would help better New York’s chances. Guys like Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech, and Garrett Crochet would all make sense there.
The Yankees are close to being the best team in baseball so they are sure to be active ahead of the trade deadline. Making a move with the White Sox would be a great way to get the ball rolling on a deep playoff run.