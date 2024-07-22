5 things became clear when it came to the Chicago White Sox after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals
By Todd Welter
Drew Thorpe's performance shows the Sox have cover at the top of the rotation if they trade Crochet.
He was one of the few bright spots the Sox had at Kaufman Stadium when he threw six scoreless innings.
Thorpe continues to show through seven starts that even though he does not have great velocity on his fastball, he has tremendous command along with a deadly changeup.
He continues to pitch like this, it means the White Sox have a pitcher capable of stepping into the No. 1 role that mitigates the Sox trading Crochet to get that impact bat.
The White Sox might lose 80 games before they win 30 games.
Chicago is 3-12 in July. They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak where the offense has failed to score more than five runs.
The Sox have a better chance of losing six more games to hit 80 losses than they do getting three more victories to reach 30 wins. The White Sox have to play four games on the road against Texas and the Pale Hose are terrible on the road this season.
Then the Seattle Mariners come to town where the Sox nearly swept Seattle on the road, but the bullpen blew three leads. Chicago also could gotten swept in that series too.
There also seems to be a really good chance the White Sox hit 100 losses before they get to 40 wins because the offense has been so inconsistent, the defense is still bad, and the bullpen cannot hold leads.
The Sox are probably going to get worse at the trade deadline when all the veteran assets are sold off.