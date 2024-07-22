5 things became clear when it came to the Chicago White Sox after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals

2024 #WhiteSox (27-74)



Worst 101-game start in Sox history by 7 games (1970)



Tied for 11th-worst MLB start ever, none worse post-1979



Season-worst -191 run differential tied for 37th-worst ever



Season-worst 47 G under



More games (29) 1 or fewer runs than Ws (27)



Swept 14x