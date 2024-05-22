5 ways Eloy Jimenez's latest injury impacts the Chicago White Sox in the short and long run
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez is hurt again. It is not really shocking to see Eloy hurt since his suffering soft-tissue injuries is the third guarantee in life after death and taxes.
Jimenez pulled up in pain after rounding third base during the fifth inning. Thankfully he crossed home plate to score the White Sox second run of the inning as the Sox won 5-0 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jimenez immediately left the game with what the team announced as a hamstring strain.
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said after the game that Jimenez will be out for at least a couple of games.
Grifol said something along the same line when Jimenez injured his adductor muscle in the third game of the season. So expect an official announcement of Eloy going on the 10-day IL soon much like he did in April.
That means the White Sox will again be without their best player in Luis Robert Jr., their second-best hitter in Yoan Moncada, and now their best power hitter with Eloy going down. They are also without their best rookie in Bryan Ramos on the 10-day IL. However, it looks like Robert Jr. is getting closer to returning from a hip flexor strain as he is getting set for a rehab assignment. Ramos is set to start his as well.
One of the many reasons the Sox got off to that putrid 3-22 start was because the team was down Moncada, Eloy, and Robert Jr. during a good portion of that stretch. Heck, the reason the contention window slammed abruptly shut was those three constantly spent time on the injured list.
What does Jimenez's latest injury mean for the team in the short term?