5 White Sox players that contenders must try and acquire right now
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League history. They are on a pace that will flirt with the worst record ever too which makes things even worse.
Their players are not all bad though. They have a few guys who are in the impossible position of playing for a team as bad as this.
Now is the one chance that they have to get off this disaster of a team and have a chance at the postseason.
There are plenty of contenders looking to better their teams right now. These five players should be on the minds of these teams looking to add:
Luis Robert Jr is the perfect example of a high-end trade candidate
The Chicago White Sox loves getting rid of elite players in the middle of their prime. It is what they do best as an organization.
The debate about Luis Robert Jr's "elite" status can be debated but there is no doubt that he is an above-average player who can make a difference in this league.
If he were on a good team, he may even have the numbers to back up being an elite player. The talent is there to be a gamebreaker.
No team wouldn't love his bat in the middle of their lineup. That is especially true if you are a contender who may be one bat away from winning it all.
Robert is also a magician in the outfield with his glove which is a big bonus. He is a centerfielder naturally which is important to note because that is the most important outfield position.
If the package is right for Robert in return, the White Sox should not hesitate. His injury history is enough to move forward in the rebuild without him. It is a worthy risk for a good team but not a bad one.